Barking dogs angering residents near Fraser Coast pound

Carlie Walker
| 29th Sep 2016 5:00 AM
The council is receiving complaints about barking dogs.
The council is receiving complaints about barking dogs. Boni Holmes

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council has discussed measures to deal with the noise created by barking dogs at Hervey Bay pound on Cicada Rd.

The issue was discussed at the council meeting this week, with the council acknowledging there had been a number of complaints relating to the noise made by dogs at the pound.

According to a report by the manager of priority projects Tracey Genrich, there had been a plan prior to amalgamation for the Hervey Bay City Council and Maryborough City Council to construct a Regional Animal Care Facility that would service both cities.

At the time it was anticipated that the construction of the regional facility at Dundathu would allow for the closure of the Maryborough and Hervey Bay facilities, but the facility did not go ahead.

Several options were presented to the council in 2009, including rebuilding the Hervey Bay pound, rebuilding the Maryborough Animal Refuge and including a pound facility, demolishing the Hervey Bay pound, or selling the Maryborough pound.

A refurbished Maryborough pound was opened to the public in August 2011, but a site in Nikenbah could not be progressed, so planning commenced on the rebuilding of the Cicada Lane site, which was then being utilised as a storage depot for Engineering Services,

Since it opened in 2012, the council has received a number of complaints from residents in relation to barking dogs at the pound.

A number of additions were made to the facility, including acoustic fencing, sails to reduce heat and increase comfort for the animals, an exercise yard, music or the radio, barking collars, enclosure of dividing walls so the dogs can't see each other, monitoring the number of dogs kept at the facility and stopping security from visiting the site between 11pm and 3pm to avoid disturbing the dogs.

Following a council resolution in June, GHD Pty Ltd were commissioned by the council to conduct noise monitoring  to establish existing noise levels from the facility.

The monitoring activities were undertaken in July and a report was created, which found:

  •  Noise from the refuge was not audible during the day due to local sources such as animals, in the neighbourhood and wind through trees dominating the acoustic environment.
  •  It found that the worst incidents of noise were on nights where there were calm conditions with no rain.
  • An internal wall was found  to reduce noise levels to within compliance for all identified noise sensitive receivers.
  • Further investigation into mitigation opens was needed to determine which was most feasible and reasonable.

The report estimated it would cost the council between $1 million and $1.2 million to build a new Hervey Bay facility.

It was suggested the council should increase noise mitigation at the existing facility rather than build a nw one.

The councillors voted in favour of that option at the council meeting.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  barking, council, dogs, fraser coast

The sounds of barking dogs are driving residents batty near a Fraser Coast pound.

