Barramundi season reopens in Queensland in February

FRASER Coast anglers can get their rods and lines back out for the barramundi season which re-opened at midday on February 1.

The barramundi closed seasons had been in force in the Gulf of Carpentaria since 7 October last year and 1 November for the east coast and other parts of Queensland.

Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol district officer Robert Ibell said the closed seasons aimed to ensure the long-term sustainability of the iconic fish species.

"Closed seasons are an important measure to sustain fish stocks for the future," Mr Ibell said.

"The closure coincides with spawning periods and protects barramundi stocks during this vulnerable period of their life cycle.

The barramundi season is open again. Contributed.

"The closed season allows them to spawn and replenish to ensure healthy fish stocks for current and future generations of Queenslanders."

Mr Ibell reminded fishers to check the size and possession limits that apply to barramundi when the season opens.

"Before dropping a line, it's important that fishers refresh their knowledge of the rules to avoid on-the-spot fines," he said.

If you suspect illegal fishing, whether seen in person or online, report it to the Fishwatch hotline on 1800 017 116. Don't engage with the person, as this can compromise an investigation.

For more information on Queensland's fishing closed seasons, visit www.fisheries.qld.gov.au, call 13 25 23 or download the free 'Qld Fishing' app from Apple and Google app stores.