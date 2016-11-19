Bauple roads get a $1 million upgrade

ONE million dollars will be spent upgrading roads in Bauple, south of Maryborough.

Roadworks are currently in progress along Faine Rd; where $420,000 is being spent on sealing and asphalt overlay, as well as culvert upgrades.

Work is expected to be completed mid-January, weather permitting.

A section of Bauple Drive will be widened next month to improve motorists' safety.

The $580,000 project, which is scheduled to start in early December, will focus on widening a crest along the road.

Traffic will be reduced to one-lane for the duration of the works.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of January, weather permitting.