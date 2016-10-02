Bay caravan park targeted by thief

POLICE are investigating the theft of personal items, including a smart phone, from a caravan park in Hervey Bay.

It is reported that between 10pm on Saturday and 7am on Sunday, a thief or thieves broke into a caravan park in Pialba, stealing an iPhone, prescription sunglasses, a hat and $18 cash before leaving the area.

No one has been charged with the offence, as investigations continue.

If you have any information that may be able to help police, you can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 13 14 44.