30°
News

Bay couple film campaign ad for their life-saving invention

Eliza Wheeler
| 2nd Oct 2016 1:44 PM
Taleese Penna with children (L) Kyron,3, Flynn,6, and Azaylah,18 mths and her plans for safekam device. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Taleese Penna with children (L) Kyron,3, Flynn,6, and Azaylah,18 mths and her plans for safekam device. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT WAS a moment Shane and Taleese Penna will never forget; finding their two-year-old son in the back of their car on a scorching hot Christmas day.

The Wondunna couple's moment of panic in 2014 inspired them to create a device that could stop other near-miss experiences, and save little lives.

Shane; an engineer and Taleese; a former beauty therapist, have spent the last two years developing the 'dTec Safekam' a gadget that can send out alerts when someone is locked in the car, or when the car is in a crash.

After years of work, a prototype has been created.

DTEC SAFEKAM: Inventors Shane and Taleese Penna holding the prototype of their life-saving device.
DTEC SAFEKAM: Inventors Shane and Taleese Penna holding the prototype of their life-saving device. Eliza Wheeler

Shane said the device worked by sensing movement in the car after it had been turned off, and was able to detect when there had been a sudden jolt in the car.

"If it recognises that a person is moving in the car, then the camera takes a snapshot," Shane said.

"A GPS alert and a photo is then sent to three chosen numbers through an SMS."

Taleese said they had included crash detectors after one of Shane's friends was left trapped in his car for six hours with a severed arm after an accident.

To make their project a reality, the Penna family moved from Hervey Bay to Sydney, with Shane taking up an engineering job on a barge and Taleese dedicating her time to taking care of the kids, as well as getting the dTec Safekam on the market.

This week, the inventors, a team of actors and Shannon Glen from Seven Levels productions filmed the dTec campaign video in Pialba's Signature Building.

SAFETY FIRST: The Penna family has moved to Sydney to fast-track getting their device on the market.
SAFETY FIRST: The Penna family has moved to Sydney to fast-track getting their device on the market. Alistair Brightman

Taleese said the whole community had been incredibly supportive of their cause.

"We shot a school scene yesterday, and we were running over time, but the parents with their little children were so patient with us," Taleese said.

"And (the Signature Building) has allowed us to film here on a Sunday," she said.

She said the next step was looking for investors to help put their invention of the shelves.

"I don't think many people realise how much time, effort and money goes into even getting to this point," she said.

"We've spent close to $200,000 so far."

The video will be released in about five weeks.

Go to www.tashla369.com.au to find out more about the dTec Safekam.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  child safety, hervey bay, media, technology

Man flown to Brisbane after suffering extensive burns

Man flown to Brisbane after suffering extensive burns

A Hervey Bay burns patient has been flown to a Brisbane hospital.

  • News

  • 2nd Oct 2016 2:27 PM

POLICE: Let's not end the holidays in tragedy

Drive responsibly and with patience with the holidays ending.

Bay couple film campaign ad for their life-saving invention

Taleese Penna with children (L) Kyron,3, Flynn,6, and Azaylah,18 mths and her plans for safekam device. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

THe Wondunna couple hopes to save little lives with their gadget.

Our region has the highest rate of self-harm in Australia

New figures released on Queensland’s youth suicide rate named it the leading cause of death in youths aged 15-17.

“When you add the regional element, it exacerbates the issue."

Local Partners

Maryborough toy library manager says goobye to beloved role

Surrounded by toys and happy kids was Kerrie Hunsley’s reality coming into work for the past 29 years.

Cr Maddern declines to defend position on fracking

Councillor Anne Maddern said fracking was an issue for the State Government.

"I do not...propose taking a public position on the matter."

Family fights to stop more deaths from rare disease

A charity gold day will be held in honour of Camiras Paul McMahon who died of amyloidosis on November 4 last year.Photo: Contributed

The life-threatening condition you've probably never heard of

Latest deals and offers

Robin Williams' last words echo in widow's heart

Robin Williams' last words echo in widow's heart

ROBIN Williams' final words before his tragic death "echo" in widow Susan Schneider Williams' heart.

Blige's Bluesfest debut

SOUL QUEEN: Mary J Blige has been named as a Bluesfest headliner next year.

Mary J Blige will perform at next year's music festival

Lily Cole on balancing motherhood with acting

Lily Cole thinks she'll be fine balancing her career and motherhood.

Gordon Ramsay's penis stung by a jellyfish

Could you imagine the swearing fit he must have went into?

The New Zealand house that hemp built

Hemp is an amazing substance useful for all kinds of applications

Jason Dundas ready for X Factor debut

The X Factor host Jason Dundas.

NEW season of reality singing show features new host and judges.

What's on the small screen this week

The X Factor judges Adam Lambert, Iggy Azalea and Guy Sebastian.

A WAVE of new shows will launch after the footy finals.

TO GOOD TO LAST

6 Pharlap Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction

This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick and tile home is truly an entertainer's delight. The open plan layout is complemented spectacularly by the stylishly appointed...

WHEN LOCATION COUNTS

26 Bushlark Avenue, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 3 2 Auction in...

Step inside this canal front home and be amazed at the open areas, the extended views, the amazing pool, the outstanding lifestyle, even the master bedroom is. ...

KEEN GOLFERS TAKE NOTE

1 Figbird Close, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 Auction

Amazing location, adjacent to the 4th tee this prime location has a large 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Lifestyle and location this home won't last long on the market...

Mortgagee in Possession

12 Chanak Close, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 Auction on Site

4 Bedrooms + Ensuite Separate lounge Extra rumpus room In-ground pool Quiet location 740m2 block (approx) Book and inspection today

Look No Further

11 Pharlap Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction on Site

3 Bedrooms + office Ensuite off main Open plan living Side access 677m2 block (approx) Great location Book an inspection today

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 11 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 $425,000

4 bedroom 2 bathrooms Open plan living Double lock-up garage 700m2 block

Mortgagee in Possession

10 Mark Avenue, Toogoom 4655

House 3 1 1 $240,000

3 bedrooms Large living area Side access to shed 546m2 block Book an inspection today

Vendor wants says SELL!!

9 San Marco Court, Urangan 4655

House 3 1 1 $285,000

3 bedrooms + study Extra rumpus area Fresh throughout Walk to beach 603m2 block This is worth an inspection

Views forever

91 Christensen Street, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $499,000

The beautiful executive living with sea views in a very desirable sought after location. The home consists of: 4 bedrooms with an office/fifth bedroom 2 bathrooms...

Restaurants soon to be announced at new Gunalda servo

NEW STATION: The Gunalda Service Centre, owned by United Petroleum, will include a 350-seat eating area and a truckers lounge.

Which business would you like to see open in the new centre?

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Huge Gunalda service station set to open by December

NEW STATION: The Gunalda Service Centre, owned by United Petroleum, will include a 350-seat eating area and a truckers lounge.

The massive servo is the biggest United development in Queensland.

Property leader says Fraser Coast market is looking up

Positivity is the buzz word in the Fraser Coast housing market

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.