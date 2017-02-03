35°
BAY COURT: First he bashed him, then he robbed him

Eliza Wheeler
| 3rd Feb 2017 5:00 AM

FIRST Damian Barry Lewis beat a man unconscious.

Then he stole almost $10,000 worth of possessions from his victim's Eli Waters home.

What started as a few quiet drinks between new mates in November last year, ended with a brutal bashing and robbery that has left the victim with emotional and physical scars that haunt him daily.

Lewis, 34, appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court via videolink on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm and stealing.

The court heard that on the night of November 27 last year, Lewis and two mates, now co-accused of stealing from the victim, were drinking at the Beach House Hotel in Scarness where they met the victim.

The group allegedly went back to the victim's house in Eli Waters to continue drinking when Lewis became aggressive.

Police prosecutor Donna Sperling said Lewis "punched the victim several times in the face until he was unconscious".

"The victim was taken to hospital," Snr Const Sperling said. While he was in hospital, Lewis and his co-accused allegedly loaded some of the Eli Waters man's valuable possessions into a taxi.

"When he returned home, almost $10,000 worth of power tools, a fridge and other items were stolen."

Snr Const Sperling said the victim identified Lewis as his attacker, and CCTV footage from the taxi allegedly showed Lewis and his mates loading the victim's stuff into the vehicle about 10pm that night.

Lewis was on parole at the time of the offence.

Before handing down the sentence, Magistrate Graeme Tatnell mentioned Lewis' seven-page "woeful" criminal history.

"This offence involved violence to the extent where the victim was left unconscious and sustained serious head injuries," Mr Tatnell said.

"The victim impact statement indicates the victim is still suffering from the effects of those injuries today; scaring and living in fear."

Lewis was given a two-year head sentence, with a parole eligibility date set for October 1 this year.

Lewis was ordered to pay $2900 in restitution which was referred to SPER.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccourt fccrime hervey bay magistrates court

