Bay courtesy bus driver allegedly caught drink driving

THE driver of a Hervey Bay courtesy bus has been allegedly caught driving while over the blood alcohol limit on Australia Day.

Police report the 58-year-old man took part in a random breath test about 8.30pm in Long St Pialba, and returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.054%.

The driver was operating an 18-seat bus at the time, meaning he is legally required to have a 0% blood alcohol level.

It is believed there were passengers in the bus at the time.

The man was charged with drink driving and is expected to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court next month.