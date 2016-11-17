28°
Jacob Nuske gets a call from Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth

Annie Perets
| 17th Nov 2016 10:34 AM
PROOF IT HAPPENED: Here, Jacob Nuske is pictured while on the phone to Chris Hemsworth.
PROOF IT HAPPENED: Here, Jacob Nuske is pictured while on the phone to Chris Hemsworth.

IT IS the call that mean't the world to Jacob Nuske.

Last year in July the teenager was hit by two cars travelling at 100kmh in Dundowran, the accident left him on the brink of death.

At the age of 17, he was put on life support as he continued the fight to live.

 

He suffered brain injuries and one of his lungs was punctured, but he was able to make a miracle recovery in the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

After spending 95 days in hospital, Jacob had to relearn how to do everything again including walk, talk, read and write.

Today, the Thor fan got a special surprise... a phone call from Chris Hemsworth.

He was the winner of Opportunity for Life's Chris Hemsworth Competition.

