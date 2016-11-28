Bay event raises more than $10,000 for multiple sclerosis

THE Fraser Coast hosted its first MS Swimathon on the weekend, raising more than $10,000 for the worthy cause.



The swimathon has been held around the state at various locations over the past six years, but this is the first time the Fraser Coast has held the event, which took place at Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre.



MS Swimathon project manager Simon Gregory said the event had been held in 10 different locations throughout Queensland.



During the Hervey Bay event, five teams composed of about 60 swimmers took turns swimming for 12 hours to raise funds that will help support people living with multiple sclerosis.



Mr Gregory said the event gave competitors an idea of what if felt like to live with the fatigue and pain associated with the condition.



So far $10,269 has been raised after the Hervey Bay event, but Mr Gregory said he hopes that amount will increase in coming days as donations keep coming in.



"Donations are tax deductible," he said.



The money will be used locally.



To make a donation, visit www.msswimathon.com.au and search for Hervey Bay Swimathon.

