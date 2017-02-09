Hervey Bay graduate faces attempted murder charge

ATTEMPTED murder charges will proceed against a former Hervey Bay man who claimed he was insane when he allegedly tried to gas his neighbours and burn down their home.

This is after the Queensland Court of Appeal dismissed his bid to overturn a ruling that he was of sound mind.

Ismael Maria Desire Gonot, a Hervey Bay High graduate and long-term local, was studying at a Brisbane university when he allegedly began acting strangely towards a group of flatmates who were living in his street in early 2012.

Brisbane Supreme Court heard one of the house-mates told police she became concerned someone had sliced the hoses between the main water supply and washing machine causing the area under their home to flood. Tyres of bikes at the home were also slashed.

The woman said that during the same week, Mr Gonot knocked on her door and asked "Do two Asian guys live here?" to which she replied "no".

She said Mr Gonot continued to stand at the door in silence and "had a cheeky, smug smile on his face" which left her feeling uneasy.

The following night, while all the house-mates were in bed, the woman woke to a "strange smell and hissing noise".

In the kitchen, she found all four burners of her gas stove turned on and the windows in the home had been shut. She saw smoke and an orange glow coming from the back of the house and called 000.

Police allege Mr Gonot placed a home-made "plastic fuel brick" under the kitchen and set it on fire. They say they found the accused nearby with leather gloves and a knife in his pocket and his car parked outside the house neighbouring the property where the offences occurred.

Following his arrest, Mr Gonot allegedly appeared "unconcerned" about the charges and was adamant he was not guilty.

He was said to have told a prison psychiatrist he had previously been under study and financial stress to the point where he considered suicide but had taken up Spanish lessons and salsa dancing and booked a holiday to Spain.

He was eventually released on bail and returned to Hervey Bay to live with his mother for a period.

Documents before the court state that while Mr Gonot allegedly showed no signs of mental illness in jail, his history, which included stints in secure hospital wards at Maryborough and in country NSW, caused the charges to be referred to the Mental Health Court.

There, a panel of judges found that while Mr Gonot had at times been "clearly unwell" - on one occasion he was said to have run down a street naked shouting religious slogans - he was not "deprived of capacity" when he allegedly "planned and organised conduct that was carried out very quietly and purposefully".

Mr Gonot appealed the decision on the grounds the court's decision was "against the weight of the evidence" presented by some psychiatrists.

He was committed to the Supreme Court last year pending the outcome of that appeal which was dismissed last Friday.

He will now appear in court charged with attempted murder, arson and break and enter with intent at Brisbane on February 15.

