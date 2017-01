Under the Tobacco and Other Smoking Products Act 1998 it is now illegal for anyone to smoke in a vehicle with children in the vehicle under the age of 18 years.

HERVEY BAY Police have fined a 35-year-old woman after she was reported smoking in a vehicle whilst there were children present.

Under the Tobacco and Other Smoking Products Act 1998 it is now illegal for anyone to smoke in a vehicle with children in the vehicle under the age of 18 years.

It is alleged that the woman was smoking in the vehicle on December 31.

As a result of an investigations, police have issued the woman with a $243 traffic infringement notice.