Bay photographer's pic shared by National Geographic

Eliza Wheeler
| 27th Jan 2017 4:01 PM
PERFECT PIC: Hervey Bay photgrapher Mike Smith has had his photo of a whale calf shared on the National Geographic website.
PERFECT PIC: Hervey Bay photgrapher Mike Smith has had his photo of a whale calf shared on the National Geographic website.

HERVEY Bay photographer Mike Smith has been able to share "the greatest experience of his life" with the entire globe.

The wildlife photographer, who has a gallery at the Urangan marina, has had a photo he took of a whale calf in Tonga published on the National Geographic website, as well as the global magazine's social media pages.

It has also been published in two German magazines.

The pic, titled 'Who's Looking At Who?' has received hundreds of likes and shares on social media, and won National Geographic's Photo of the Day on December 10 last year.

"We had been observing him and his mum for perhaps 10 minutes when he decided to swim over and get a closer look at us," Mike said.

"To photograph these incredible creatures in their natural environment has been the greatest experience of my life.

"They are such inquisitive, gentle, curious and intelligent animals and were just as interested in us as we were of them."

Mike said there was a possibility of National Geographic publishing the pic in their magazine. 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccommunity national geographic photography

