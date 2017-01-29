34°
Bay post office targeted by thieves twice in one night

Annie Perets
| 29th Jan 2017 12:07 PM Updated: 1:02 PM
Thieves smashed their way into the Torquay Post Office and stole mobile phones.
Thieves smashed their way into the Torquay Post Office and stole mobile phones.

A NUMBER of phones were stolen from Torquay Post Office in the early hours of January 29 in a break-and-enter incident.

CCTV footage shows a male offender using a rock to smash a side window, before quickly running straight to the phones.

Using the same rock, he hit the glass of the phone stand before taking about nine phones and running out.

 

Thieves smashed their way into the Torquay Post Office and stole mobile phones.
Thieves smashed their way into the Torquay Post Office and stole mobile phones.

 

The crime was committed in about 20 seconds after entry was gained.

The offender left behind the rock next to a phone which fell out of his grip in his rush to exit.

 

A rock that thieves used to smash their way into the Torquay Post Office and steal mobile phones.
A rock that thieves used to smash their way into the Torquay Post Office and steal mobile phones.

 

Torquay Post Office owner Rolf Light said there will be no interruption to the store's business hours with damage being fixed immediately.

"Being a business, this is a fact of life and luckily the store hasn't been vandalised or received permanent damage," he said.

"The rock he used to enter, was sitting next to a $249 phone he would have dropped.

"There were other electronic devices around but he went straight to the phones.

"None of the phones stolen were smartphones."

The crime has an uncanny resemblance to a recent robbery that occurred at the Australia Post on Central Ave in Pialba.

On January 12, the Pialba shop had a number of phones stolen from it.

The break-and-enter at the Torquay Post Office wasn't the business' only problem on the morning of January 29.

About an hour prior to an offender's entry, a separate break-in attempt was made.

In this earlier incident, a man arrived by bike and tried to smash a different side-window and was unsuccessful.

"We are unsure whether the person came back, or it was just a coincidence that the incidents happened in one night," Mr Light said.

CCTV footage indicates they were different men.

