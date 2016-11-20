Bay product Mooney's 146 seals spot in WNCL decider

WHACK: Beth Mooney smashed 146 from 144 balls to lead Queensland to their first WNCL final in a decade.

QUEENSLAND will feature in this season's Women's National Cricket League final for the first time in a decade courtesy of Hervey Bay product Beth Mooney.

The opener smashed 146 from 144 balls in the Fire's match against Victoria on Saturday, which included a 120-run partnership with Jemma Barsby (44).

The Player of the Match performance helped Queensland amass a total of 7-251 from their 50 overs, before they restricted Victoria to 8-222.

It capped a big week for the 22-year-old, who scored an unbeaten 95 for the Governor-General's XI in their win over South Africa.

"It was a pretty decent hitout,” Mooney told Australian Regional Media.

"They were looking for me to get a good score and hopefully that put me in the mix for the starting XI.”

Mooney was released from national duty to take her place in the Fire's lineup, and her form has only impressed selectors.

It will take more than top form to crack the Southern Stars' XI however, as Mooney conceded she would have to wait for an injury to get another opportunity.

Mooney made her international debut in both One Day and Twenty20 formats earlier this year.

Her advantage is selectors are unafraid to pick the left-hander as a specialist batter to complement incumbent wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy.

"I set my sights on it a few years ago but it was still nice to get the monkey off the back,” Mooney said.

"I debuted as a batter. It's good to be able to make the team for my batting and have that second skill. I'll set my sights on the next goal and keep working.”

That goal is to continue scoring runs and developing her skill behind the stumps to earn a place in the Southern Stars' lineup for next year's World Cup.