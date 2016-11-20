30°
Sport

Bay product Mooney's 146 seals spot in WNCL decider

Matthew McInerney
| 20th Nov 2016 4:45 PM
WHACK: Beth Mooney smashed 146 from 144 balls to lead Queensland to their first WNCL final in a decade.
WHACK: Beth Mooney smashed 146 from 144 balls to lead Queensland to their first WNCL final in a decade. Paul Kane

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

QUEENSLAND will feature in this season's Women's National Cricket League final for the first time in a decade courtesy of Hervey Bay product Beth Mooney.

The opener smashed 146 from 144 balls in the Fire's match against Victoria on Saturday, which included a 120-run partnership with Jemma Barsby (44).

The Player of the Match performance helped Queensland amass a total of 7-251 from their 50 overs, before they restricted Victoria to 8-222.

It capped a big week for the 22-year-old, who scored an unbeaten 95 for the Governor-General's XI in their win over South Africa.

"It was a pretty decent hitout,” Mooney told Australian Regional Media.

"They were looking for me to get a good score and hopefully that put me in the mix for the starting XI.”

Mooney was released from national duty to take her place in the Fire's lineup, and her form has only impressed selectors.

It will take more than top form to crack the Southern Stars' XI however, as Mooney conceded she would have to wait for an injury to get another opportunity.

Mooney made her international debut in both One Day and Twenty20 formats earlier this year.

Her advantage is selectors are unafraid to pick the left-hander as a specialist batter to complement incumbent wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy.

"I set my sights on it a few years ago but it was still nice to get the monkey off the back,” Mooney said.

"I debuted as a batter. It's good to be able to make the team for my batting and have that second skill. I'll set my sights on the next goal and keep working.”

That goal is to continue scoring runs and developing her skill behind the stumps to earn a place in the Southern Stars' lineup for next year's World Cup.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
VIDEO: Two people charged for protesting superboats

VIDEO: Two people charged for protesting superboats

Two people's plan to stop the event failed before their boats touched the water.

Bay product Mooney's 146 seals spot in WNCL decider

WHACK: Beth Mooney smashed 146 from 144 balls to lead Queensland to their first WNCL final in a decade.

Bay's Beth Mooney blasts Queensland into final.

Director: Superboats stop for any wildlife seen on course

Super boats at Hervey Bay - action from race 1.

How organisers deal with wildlife near the course.

SUPERBOATS: Bittersweet day for 222 Offshore Racing

Super boats at Hervey Bay - action from race 1.

222 Offshore Racing experience bittersweet day.

Local Partners

Your chance to say thank you to organ donors tomorrow

This Sunday is DonateLife Thank You Day – an opportunity to say thank you to organ donors and their families.

New Bishop for Latter-day Saints across Fraser Coast

Bishop Stephen Swann, photo taken by Lisa Louws

Bishop Swann is thrilled with the challenges of his new role

Superboats, concerts and more on this weekend

Mark Ladner visits the Nikenbah Markets on Sunday, during his first week as a new Fraser Coast resident. He recently moved from Canberra. Photo: Jocelyn Watts / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Check out the events on this weekend across the Fraser Coast.

Gundiah brings out country hospitality

TAKE YOUR PARTNERS: LexK (white hat) and Friends will play all the good ole tunes at the Gundiah Memorial Hall.

"It is time for their Spring Dance and a bit of fun..."

Remembrance Day services around the Fraser Coast

Remembrance Day ceremony at RSL Memorial Hall in Ipswich Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

Services will be held across the region to honour our veterans.

Lady Gaga's chronic pain

Lady Gaga's chronic pain

LADY Gaga has revealed that she suffers from chronic pain.

Prince William admits fatherhood struggles

Prince William admits he has struggled with fatherhood

Kanye still wants to run for US President in 2020

Kanye West is still planning to run for US president in 2020

James Packer edited out of Mariah Carey's show?

James Packer has been edited out of Mariah Carey's show trailer

Circus rolls in with new tricks and old hits

Clowns performed by Miguel Berlanga, Michael Garner and Gordon White in a scene from Cirque Du Soleil's Kooza.

Cirque Du Soleil Kooza's performers will have you gasping in awe

What's on the small screen this week

The X Factor 2016 grand finalists, from left, Amalia Foy, Isaiah Firebrace, Davey Woder and Vlado Saric.

THE X Factor winner will be crowned and

The gymnasts flying high around the world

Australian Laura Kmetko is a performer in Cirque Du Soleil's Kooza.

Aussie gymnast Laura Kmetko tours with Cirque Du Soleil in Kooza.

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

WHEN LOCATION COUNTS

26 Bushlark Avenue, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 3 2 Submit an Offer

Step inside this canal front home and be amazed at the open areas, the extended views, the amazing pool, the outstanding lifestyle, even the master bedroom is. ...

TOO HOT TO LAST

78 Denmans Camp Road, Torquay 4655

House 3 3 2 Auction in...

Stunningly renovated this property really is Too hot to last. With 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, 2 Car Parking plus a huge office/4th Bedroom this property is a must to...

LAKEFRONT HOME FOR IMMEDIATE SALE

87 Alexander Street, Torquay 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

This lake front property so close to the beach is everything you could ask for! Beautiful gardens, private spa, solar electricity, entertaining terrace, double...

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

Owners committed to sell

11 Carolyn Street, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 1 4 Auction in...

What a find this home is. It provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal living. This is a contemporary low set house on an 800m2 block close...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

START HERE

1 Figbird Close, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 Auction in...

Amazing location, adjacent to the 4th tee this prime location has a large 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Lifestyle and location this home won't last long on the market...

IMMACULATE HOME. UNBEATABLE LOCATION

8 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 3 Auction in...

Situated high on the hill in central Kawungan this immaculate brick and tile home is perfectly positioned to capture sea breezes with views across town to Fraser...

POLISHED PRESENTATION AND A MUST SEE.

2 Duke Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

LOOKING FOR A SPECTACULAR ESTABLISHED HOME? NEED SOMETHING AMAZING TO COMPARE OTHERS TOO? This needs consideration first. New Home Buyers / Established home...

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

$10 million cash injection transforms CBD icon

The Goods Shed in Toowoomba. Image PHAB Architects

Mayor Paul Antonio has made the project council's top priority

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!