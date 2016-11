WANT to have your awesome Christmas lights display featured in a local Christmas map?

Be sure to grab a free copy of the Maryborough Herald and Hervey Bay Observer on December 8, which will feature a double-page map highlighting the locations of Christmas light displays across the region.

To enter in one of the six categories, contact the Fraser Coast Regional Council communications department on 1300 79 49 29 or download an entry form from their website.

Entries close Sunday, November 27.