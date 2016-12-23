Be wary of button batteries this Christmas

PARAMEDICS have urged parents not to take any chances with button batteries this Christmas.

Wide Bay Chief Superintendent Russell Cooke said swallowing button batteries could be fatal for small children.

Supt Cooke's advice for parents who suspected a child swallowed a battery was to call 000 immediately.

"If a button battery becomes lodged in a child's throat, it can burn the oesophagus or vocal cords within two hours and cause permanent internal damage, or even death," he said.

"Small lithium-type button batteries are found in an array of household electronic items such as bathroom scales, calculators, car keys and remote controls, and in gifts that kids commonly receive for Christmas.

"These include toys, musical greeting cards, talking books, reading lights, hand-held video games, flashing pens and shoes, watches and electrical toothbrushes."

While Australian toys are regulated, those sent from overseas are not held to the same safety standards.

Supt Cooke said parents should check what types of batteries were required and ensured they could not be accessed by children.

"If you have a choice, use products that run on AA or AAA products instead," he said.

National statistics estimate that 20 children are admitted to emergency departments each week after swallowing small batteries.

Mr Cooke said like poisons and medications, spare batteries should be kept high out of sight and reach of children.