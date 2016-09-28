Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

LIVING in a beach house is a dream for many around the world, but in Hervey Bay, affordable prices make this dream a possibility.
There are especially many apartments currently for sale at resorts along the Esplanade, with one selling price at just $85,000.
Here are some interesting pieces of real estate available for sale:
SUPER CHEAP
Where: 3/651 Esplanade, Urangan
Price: $85,000
Is that price right? We hope so. This is a one-bedroom ground apartment right across the beach. And it comes with its own kitchen facilities and fully furnished.
HEAPS AT THIS RESORT
Where: Ramada Hervey Bay, 627 Charlton Esplanade, Urangan
Price: $200,000 - $300,000
Many apartments at this resort are all over different real estate websites at the moment. They are mainly dual key apartments consisting of a one bedroom apartment, plus separate studio style hotel room.
TOWNHOUSE IN VILLA
Where: 27/654 Charlton Esplanade, Urangan
Price: $299,000
Live in a townhouse in what is described as a Mediterranean style villa. The townhouse has three bedrooms and two bathrooms; the main bedroom has a large ensuite. There's also an outside balcony.
DEVELOPMENT SITE IN SCARNESS
Where: 323 Esplanade
Price: $800,000
For $800,000, you can buy a 1214m2 vacant corner allotment. In its description, it states it has the potential to be a 10 unit multi-storey complex.
EMPTY BLOCK OF LAND IN POINT VERNON
Where: 143 Esplanade, Point Vernon
Price: $499,000
A 1030 square metres block of land at Point Vernon, described as the perfect location to build a quality home.
SPECIAL MENTION
Where: 1208 Burrum Heads Rd, Burrum Heads
Price: $2,350,000
Though this piece of real estate is not on the Esplanade, it gets a special mention for being the priciest estate for sale on the Fraser Coast. It has six bedrooms, four bathrooms and room for five cars. The house is about 1000 square metres. For a few million, it's all yours.