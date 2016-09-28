Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

LIVING in a beach house is a dream for many around the world, but in Hervey Bay, affordable prices make this dream a possibility.

There are especially many apartments currently for sale at resorts along the Esplanade, with one selling price at just $85,000.

Here are some interesting pieces of real estate available for sale:

SUPER CHEAP

Where: 3/651 Esplanade, Urangan

Price: $85,000

Is that price right? We hope so. This is a one-bedroom ground apartment right across the beach. And it comes with its own kitchen facilities and fully furnished.

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: Located in Urangan, this ground floor studio apartment is advertised as $85,000. Contributed

HEAPS AT THIS RESORT

Where: Ramada Hervey Bay, 627 Charlton Esplanade, Urangan

Price: $200,000 - $300,000

Many apartments at this resort are all over different real estate websites at the moment. They are mainly dual key apartments consisting of a one bedroom apartment, plus separate studio style hotel room.

TOWNHOUSE IN VILLA

Where: 27/654 Charlton Esplanade, Urangan

Price: $299,000

Live in a townhouse in what is described as a Mediterranean style villa. The townhouse has three bedrooms and two bathrooms; the main bedroom has a large ensuite. There's also an outside balcony.

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k. Contributed

DEVELOPMENT SITE IN SCARNESS

Where: 323 Esplanade

Price: $800,000

For $800,000, you can buy a 1214m2 vacant corner allotment. In its description, it states it has the potential to be a 10 unit multi-storey complex.

EMPTY BLOCK OF LAND IN POINT VERNON

Where: 143 Esplanade, Point Vernon

Price: $499,000

A 1030 square metres block of land at Point Vernon, described as the perfect location to build a quality home.

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: Build your dream home on this block of land, on the Esplanade at Point Vernon. Contributed

SPECIAL MENTION

Where: 1208 Burrum Heads Rd, Burrum Heads

Price: $2,350,000

Though this piece of real estate is not on the Esplanade, it gets a special mention for being the priciest estate for sale on the Fraser Coast. It has six bedrooms, four bathrooms and room for five cars. The house is about 1000 square metres. For a few million, it's all yours.