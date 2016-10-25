Beach view flushed as council puts toilet in front of houses

CONTROVERSIAL TOILET: This toilet block in Point Vernon at the Gables is a concern of view, smell and noise for local residents.

GARETH Wynn had a beautiful beach view from his Point Vernon home, but now there is a shiny silver roof that is also part of the scenery.

That roof belongs to a toilet.

The toilet's construction was initiated by the Fraser Coast Regional Council and was built right in front of Mr Wynn's house, on the Esplanade near the Gables boat ramp.

"There's private residential houses looking straight down the hill, and they decided to put a toilet block there," he said.

"Not only does it ruin the view, but there's the smell and the traffic to be concerned about.

"It's just not needed."

Mr Wynn said he only found out about the toilet a few months when he noticed pipes laid out.

"When we bought the place, it was the view of Fraser Island that we really liked," he said.

This isn't Mr Wynn's first battle with the construction of a toilet near his home.

In 2012, he publicly campaigned against a planned public toilet in a similar location.

Fraser Coast Regional Council canned the works, just days before construction was set to begin.

Mr Wynn said having the toilet built now felt like a slap in the face.

"We objected to it and it was stopped, and now it is suddenly appeared," he said.

Fraser Coast Regional Councillor David Lewis said the toilet's construction came in response to requests from residents and park users to add a new toilet in the area.

"Council has also built the wedding deck which is attracting more people to the park," he said.

Cr Lewis said the toilet block was included in the draft Master Plan which was placed on public exhibition in January 2014.

"Following on from an on-site meeting with the divisional councillor earlier this year its location was shifted closer to the boat ramp," he said.

"The location was chosen to keep the bulk of the building below the sight lines of Esplanade residents."

There is another toilet about 300m away from this one.