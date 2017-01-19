Beat the heat: top tips for a healthy summer garden

WHEN it comes to gardening during the sweltering summer heat, rest assure there are still plenty of plants that will cope in the hot dry conditions.

Plants will survive the heat if you prepare and pick the right varieties.

Kelli Leatham is the manager at Possum Paradise Garden Centre in Hervey Bay and she's shared her tips for summer gardening.

When it comes to herbs, Kelli suggests basil, parsley, mint and thyme.

FRASER COAST TOP STORIES

1. Woman cops massive fine for driving seven times the limit

2. Stole credit card from dying man, will walk free by July

3. Record-breaking heat could be on the way for Maryborough

"I would steer away from coriander because it can go to to seed easily and this can happen with lettuce too," she said.

If you're growing a vegetable garden in summer - partial shade is suggested and don't over water.

"If you're looking at growing herbs pots are your best bet because you can move them around a lot easier to give them some shade," Kelli said

If your herbs start to look wilted and you're watering them once a day, Kelli it doesn't always mean they need more water.

"They start to look wilted and people tend to keep feeding them water, but just they're just suffering from the heat," Kelli said.

Your garden can survive if you plant in summer - it's just about making the right plant choices. Joe Whittington

Some of the best veggies to grow in summer:

1. Beans

2. Sweet Corn

3. Silverbeat

4. Carrots

5. Shallots

6. Tomatoes

KELLI'S TOP 3 TIPS FOR SUMMER GARDENING

1. Water once a day - don't over do it. If leaves are curling up it can sometimes be a sign you've watered them too much.

2. Keep the mulch up to help reduce weeds and keep the moisture in.

2. Consider a partially shaded vegetable or herb garden in the hot months

Kelli said the native species like the bottle brush and the popular Coastal Rosemary were always good to grow in summer.

"The native species are a lot more drought tolerant than other plants and will survive the summer months."

If you want something that doesn't require much attention at all, Kelli suggests the cactai and succulents.

"They'll usually survive on water once a week," she said.