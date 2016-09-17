Beattie: Maryborough and Hervey Bay are seats to watch

Former Queensland premier Peter Beattie attends the Australian Federal Treasurer Joe Hockey address at the National Press Club in the Great Hall at Parliament House, Canberra, Wednesday, May 13, 2015. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

FORMER Premier Peter Beattie has flagged Maryborough and Hervey Bay as two of the seats to watch at the next state election.

Mr Beattie, who was Queensland's Premier from 1998 until 2007, told The Australian that Pauline Hanson's One Nation could win up to six state seats and secure the balance of power.

He mentioned the two Fraser Coast electorates alongside the Lockyer, Ipswich's electorates and Gladstone as seats worth watching.

Damian Huxham has already been flagged as One Nation's candidate for Hervey Bay, while Wide Bay candidate Elise Cottam is expected to be preselected at state level.

In early August, Mr Huxham told the Chronicle he would run at the next state election.

Senator Pauline Hanson endorsed Mr Huxham as One Nation's candidate for Hervey Bay on August 21.

Mr Huxham, who garnered 19.16% of Hinkler's primary vote in the Federal election, will challenge Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen.