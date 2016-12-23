Beauty queen returns to Maryborough court on ice charges

THE FORMER beauty queen injured in a drug raid will return to Maryborough Supreme Court with downgraded charges.

Felicia D'Jamirze, 29, was left with injuries to her hand and face after police used the grenade during a raid at her Susan River residence in the early hours of February 9.

The Courier-Mail reported she was indicted on two charges of "ice" production and supply in Brisbane Supreme Court in Brisbane yesterday. Prosecutors will not proceed with a charge of trafficking.

"I thought I was going to die," Ms Djamirze said in an interview with 60 Minutes several weeks after the raid.

"I have never in my life experienced so much pain."

Her lawyer Chris Ford told the Courier-Mail he was not surprised the charges were downgraded.

Mr Ford has maintained his intention to sue Queensland Police Service for damages and injuries.

The former Miss Australia International winner will face Maryborough's Supreme Court on March 6.