Beelbi Ck crash victim named

CRASH: A motorist has lost their life after their motorcycle hit a tree on Old Toogoom Rd just after 3pm on Friday.

PACIFIC Haven resident Ian Lynch has been identified as the man who was killed in a crash on Old Toogoom Rd on Friday afternoon.

The 61-year-old and his wife Beverly, 57, were travelling in their motorised trike when the vehicle veered off the road near Beelbi Ck and hit a tree.

Mr Lynch was declared dead at the scene, and Mrs Lynch was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition.

A spokeswoman from the Royal Brisbane told the Chronicle on Tuesday that Mrs Lynch remained in a critical condition.

The couple, originally from Western Australia, has become known in the community for their passion of everything chrome-covered; joining the Wide Bay Rodders and the Ulysses Fraser Coast branch.

Rodders member and friend of Mr Lynch Colin Keen described Mr Lynch the man as a "great guy" who would "give you the shirt off his back".

"He's been very heavily associated with Wide Bay Rodders for many, many years and has always been a good supporter," Mr Keen said.

"He was always willing to help, he once donated a whole lot of meat for a memorial run for another member who passed away from cancer."

Mr Keen said the couple had loved travelling across America together.

"He spent quite a lot of time in America, he bought a motor home and every year he and Bev would travel," he said.

"They did the? last section of Highway 66 on the trike he was killed on; they liked to travel, they liked America."

While the Lynches would showcase the trike with the Ulysses club; they also owned a retro, purple Plymouth.

"He had a purple Plymouth from the Happy Days' era; early 40s. It was bright purple, they used to take that everywhere," Mr Keen said.

Mr Keen said Beverly had always been a keen gardener and loved spending time in her garden on the couple's property.

"She was always out on their acreage doing something," he said.

Mr Keen said the Wide Bay Rodders would do what they could to support her.

It is believed the couple's family members will be travelling from Western Australia and Victoria to the Fraser Coast over the next week.

The Wide Bay Forensic Crash Unit is continuing their investigation into the cause of the crash.