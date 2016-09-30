Beep beep! You too can ride Bay's funky new cars

TOURIST ATTRACTION: Try Scootin' owners Joanne Iles and Gregory Eddy welcome everyone to ride these bad boys through Hervey Bay, and see the Esplanade through a new view.

SEE the Esplanade in a whole new light with wind blowing in your hair, through the help of Hervey Bay's newest tourist attraction.



Tri Scootin opened on September 1, and owners Joanne Iles and Gregory Eddy are surprised how many locals want to have a drive of the mini-size vehicles.



"The cars are just so much fun, and something completely different," Ms Iles said.

"The vehicles themselves are from Norway.

"When Gregory and I lived in Agnes Water, we worked at the Try Scootin there and thought it was a great idea."



The main requirement for drivers willing to steer a Try Scootin car is be at least on the green P-plate.



The cars go up to about 50kmh, which suits the Esplanade speed.



Upon booking a car, safety gear is provided. Maps of where the Tri Scootin cars can drive are also provided.



Tri Scootin will be open on Monday for Labour Day.

They are closed Tuesdays.



Details

Where: 412 Esplanade, Torquay

Opening hours: 8:30am-5pm, but closed Tuesdays

Current price: $29 for one hour, or $39 for two hours

More information: Try Scootin's Facebook page