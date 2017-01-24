As the bell rings, students arrive for first day of school

Back to school - Urangan State High School year seven student, Andie Staples (centre), meets Junior School Captain Caitlin Byrn and year eleven student Kym Sims.

IT SEEMS like only yesterday that formals and graduations were taking place across the Fraser Coast, but another school year has rolled around.

Some of the region's youngsters hit the books - and laptops and iPads - on Monday while others are going back on Tuesday.

Caitlin Byrn is starting Year 9 and is a Junior School Captain at Urangan State High School.

She came in a day earlier to help the school's new students make a smooth transition.

"I've been peer mentoring kids in Year 7, and showing them around the school," she said.

"I'm really excited for this year and just knowing that I'll be in the senior school next year."

Fellow student Kym Sims is heading into an exciting schooling time as he can now pick subjects that are in alignment to his goals.

Amongst his subjects this year are maths and business, with the Australian Defence Force Academy currently his future vision.

"My brother graduated last year and he'll be going to ADFA," he said.

"I hope to do the same."

One of Urangan State High School's newest students is young Andi Staples.

The Year 7 is in the Academic and Cultural Excellence (ACE) program.

"This school is a lot bigger than my last, I am very excited," she said.

She got into the program on academic merit but Andie also loves sport and wants to become a vet.

For some, the new school year means entering their education journey.

STARTING PREP: New Urangan Point Primary School students are twins Dajarra and Bidhali Currie. Contributed

Twins and Butchulla boys Dajarra and Bidhali Currie have entered prep at Urangan Point Primary School.

They are the fourth generation of their family to attend.

However they won't be fooling teachers with twin antics.

Dajarra is 10cm taller than his brother Bidhali.

And, they also have different hair colouring.