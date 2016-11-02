Best florist on the Fraser Coast revealed

WHEN Sue Jarius' best friend died last week, she had the honour of creating bouquets for her.

While making sympathy caskets is the hardest part of her job as a florist, she manages to see the positives.

"I made the flowers with love with her favourite colours and flowers," Sue said.

"Anne would have been smiling down from Heaven I'm sure."

Susies for Flowers has been voted as the best florist on the Fraser Coast after we did a shout out on Facebook.

Sue has had a passion for creating floral masterpieces after getting into the business 25 years ago.

Beautiful bouquets by Susie Jarius. Susies for Flowers

After studying floristry she built her business up before opening from home at 354 Queen Street, Maryborough.

Sue loves everything about her dream job from the smiles she puts on bride's faces to that warm fuzzy feeling she gets when she delivers her bouquets.

"I love flowers and I can be creative and my work brings smiles to so many faces," Sue said.

"It is lovely to hear such positive comments about my floral work," she said.

Sue's husband Anthony is one of her biggest supporters.

Beautiful flowers by Susie Jarius.

"Anthony gives me a high five when I deliver bouquets and all is complete for the day," she said.

Sue thanked all her wonderful customers for voting for her as the best florist on the Fraser coast.

"I am thrilled to bits," Sue said.

Sue also thanked her family for their ongoing help and support.

Sue sources her flower direct from local growers where possible for the freshest of flowers.

"The varieties of flowers and the amazingly vibrant colours available are just gorgeous," Sue said.

Sue has plans to moving to a new premises in the new year to continue to grow her business.