Best mechanics on the Fraser Coast as voted by you

CARS Plus Mechanical in Hervey Bay has taken out the top spot for the best mechanic on the Fraser Coast.

The business had a huge shout-out on Facebook when we asked who is the best mechanic in the region.

1. Cars Plus Mechanical

Customer Michele Brooks said the team at Cars Plus Mechanical were without a doubt the best - going far and beyond their duties to get you back on the road.

"I have never meet a nicer bunch of mechanics (who) they tell the truth and keep their costing down," Michele said.

"And the beautiful lady on the desk is always willing to jump in and drop you home or just sit and have a chat between calls."

Vanya Elliott mentioned the entire team at the business.

"David Janine and the team there are awesome, they go that extra mile to help you with your car and get you back on the road," Vanya said.

Toni West said Cars Plus Mechanical was the best in town with the nicest people who truly care about their customers and their cars.

Aaron Holloway even dedicated a little tune to the team.

"Can I get a WOOP WOOP for Car Plus Mechanical," he posted. "Great service, great advice, great staff."

2. Mitch's Mechanic

Coming in at number two was Mitch's Mechanic.

OTHER BUSINESSES TO GET A MENTION

Len at Aussie Trax

"This gentleman has knowledge and expertise above any mechanic I've ever experienced," Esso Grassby said.

Esso said Len 'tells you straight' and keeps his costs to a minimum.

"My old chug-a-lug was showing signs of tiredness, after Len's repairs , it's good for another thirty years of trouble free motoring," Esso said.

Peter Downing from Urangan Service Centre

"Top quality work and excellent customer service," Natalie McCartin said.

Simone Stern Robins Mechanical



Andrew Spence Queensland Mechanical Services



Lans A Grade Mechanicals

Urangan Automotive

P & P Mechanical

KMART Auto

Jim from Ultratune Urangan

Robins Mechanical



To see the full list check out the below post.