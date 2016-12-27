Mooney half century guides Heat to tight win over Stars

BETH Mooney top-scored with 55 runs to guide Brisbane Heat to a tight, five-point win in their sixth round Women's Big Bash League match.

The Hervey Bay product scored 55 from 50 runs, which included five fours and one six, as the Heat looked to reverse Monday's result.

The Stars, led by Meg Lanning's unbeaten 97, smashed the Heat by 54 runs on Boxing Day.

Lanning scored 50 from 42 balls to get the Star off to a great start, but the Stars' batters fell in quick succession.

Mooney started her WBBL campaign slowly with scores of 0, 4, and 6, before her unbeaten 67 led the Heat to victory over Perth Scorchers. She was dismissed in the Boxing Day match for just two runs.

The keeper-batter has so far scored 188 runs from six innings (avg 31.3).