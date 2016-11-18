Big boats head to the spit and pier produces whiting

Henk Booysen with a longtail tuna caught with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing.

THE weather has been a little all over the place the last few weeks with our seasonal northerly winds making planning a trip on the bay difficult.

The jack fishing around the local creeks has been a popular way to escape the northerlies with the hot conditions stirring them up.

Burrum

Burrum has been the place to be if you're chasing feisty jacks, the deep holes and snags have been working well with live baits and cut baits fished on dark doing the trick.

Flathead have also been active in the upper reaches with plenty coming from the ledges and around the islands.

Platypus Bay

Platypus Bay has been firing for pelagics with good reports of tuna and mackerel coming in.

The recent big northerly blow would have pushed the fish wide but they will come in again on the south-easterlies.

Matching the hatch has been crucial as they have been feeding on small bait at present.

Dropping offerings to the bottom has been producing golden trevally, mackerel and scarlets.

Urangan Pier

The Pier has been producing whiting as they move in to feed in the dirty water, live worms have been the best option with yabbies also worth a try.

Out the end, the odd golden trevally has been taken on live baits with queenfish also about.

When the water clears mackerel will be more aggressive taking spoons and live baits.

Local reefs

Don't let the recent stirred-up water put you off the local reef fishing scene, if anything, it brings them on.

Fresh cut baits have been working well with hardy heads also an old favourite.

Sweetlip, blackall, coral trout, blue parrot and more have all been reported.

Wide grounds

Outside Breaksea Spit has been popular for crews with larger vessels.

Fishing at night out there has turned up some big reef jacks along with big red emperor when conditions have allowed.

Sandy Strait

The strait has been a great place to escape the wind.

The creeks along the western side give some good shelter and the fishing can also be great at times.

Mangrove jack, grunter, whiting, flathead and salmon have all been reported coming in on a range of techniques from soft plastics and hard-bodies to live baits.

For crabbers, this time of year can see some great crabbing.

Reports have been patchy but the creeks on the island have been holding some good crabs.