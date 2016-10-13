Big bottle of scotch whisky stolen from Fraser Coast home

A FIVE-litre bottle of scotch whisky was the sole casualty of a break-in earlier this week.

Between 6pm on Saturday, October 8, and 10am on Monday, October 10, a person broke into a Cypress St, Urangan home.

Hervey Bay police said the offender gained access to the home through unlocked doors, went upstairs, and took a 5L bottle of Chivas Regal.

A 4.5-litre bottle retails at Dan Murphy's for more than $350.

Anyone with information which could assist with this, or other matters should phone Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or go to www.crimestoppers.com.au.