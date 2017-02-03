Big crowds expected to pour in for cuppa

WITH huge community support for their annual Cuppa for Cancer fundraisers, the ladies of the Howard CWA encourage you to book your tickets early.

The Howard branch members will hold the morning tea on February 16.

Last year the group raised over $3500 and had more than 150 attendees.

"This year we are capping the entry to 100 people and have already had a great response,” Howard CWA president Judy Sheean said.

The event will include entertainment by the popular all-male singing group Mansong, guest speakers from the Leukaemia Foundation and Cancer Council Qld.

"Mansong do a wonderful job. They had a standing ovation last year and the year before that. They are just brilliant,” Judy said.

There will also be raffles, a progressive lucky door and a delicious morning tea.

"We are also featuring our popular cake competition with an entry fee of just 50 cents,” Judy said.

"You can make cakes, slices, biscuits, fruit cake - there are a number of categories and anyone can enter.

"We do get some great entries - last year we made $300 and the young men from the chemist won.

"Cae Adams from Urangan, another CWA lady, will be judging the competition.

"You can win a prize - first or second. At the end of the judging we will auction off the entries with all proceeds going to the Leukaemia Foundation.”

Judy said the group had been holding the cancer fundraiser for about six years.

"Every year we choose a different cancer. This year will be leukaemia, last year it was prostate,” she said.

"We raised $3500 last year and average around $2500 to $3000 each time.

"The community are very good to us. Anything we do they come along with great gusto.

"They love the CWA ladies, they are great supporters. It's wonderful that the community does that.

"So come have a most enjoyable day while raising money for cancer.”

The CWA Howard branch is looking for new and active members.

"We desperately need new members to come in with new ideas and of any age and they don't have to be from Howard,” Judy said.

CWA Howard branch will hold a Cuppa For Cancer morning tea on Thursday, February 16. Doors open at 9am, concert starts 9.30am. Cost is $8 and includes morning tea and entertainment.

For more information phone Judy 4129 4724 or Bernie 4129 0731.