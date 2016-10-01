The biggest stories from the Fraser Coast this week

DID you miss something during the week?

Advisor to stay with Fraser Coast Regional Council for an extra week

THE Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning has made yet another unprecedented move and extended the stay of advisor Terry Brennan at the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Mr Brennan was originally planned to finish up his time at the council yesterday after he replaced original Local Government advisor Stephen Johnston back in August.

New Fraser Coast Regional Council sworn in - (L) Denis Chapman, James Hansen, David Lewis, Anne Maddern, Daniel Sanderson, Mayor Chris Loft, Rolf Light, George Seymour, Paul Truscott, Stuart Taylor and Darren Everard. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

How a selfie with a shark landed a man behind bars

A SELFIE with a two-metre-long shark has landed a Urangan fisher time behind bars.

Chad John Runnalls, 39, appeared via video link from prison in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday afternoon, facing a $235 fine from the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries for illegally catching a shark bigger than 1.5m.

Teenage business owner brings Fraser Coast business back to life

ONE of Maryborough's youngest business owners is set to bring an iconic business back to life.



Last weekend, Mary Delicious in Kent St had signs reading "permanently closed" in its windows.



But this weekend, thanks to the determination of 19-year-old Jess Kopp, one of the city's best loved cafes will again open its doors for its official reopening.

FRESH FACE: Jess Kopp is the newest owner of Mary Delicious. Jordan Philp

Meteor and earthquake strike Queensland in one night

QUEENSLANDERS were left to wonder "what's next" after the state was hit by an incredible meteor strike, followed by an offshore earthquake.

And that was only Tuesday.

The meteor that lit up the skies of Gladstone and was spotted across Central Queensland - including as far south as the Sunshine Coast - may be the largest to have hit the state in years.

Maryborough teen takes on the world's best scooter riders

COOPER Funk, JonMarco Gaydos, Dakota Schuetz, Dylan Sinclair.

Three of those names are professional scooter riders who have taken their talents in competitions across the globe and won thousands of dollars in prizemoney.

The fourth name is that of a Maryborough teenager who made a last-minute decision to compete in the Open division at the Scooter Pro Series' amateur event at The Village in Brisbane.

Council votes on changes to Camping Options Strategy

Fraser Coast Regional Council voted to change the Camping Options Strategy in an effort to make Maryborough RV friendly.

The decision was contentious, with Councillor Stuart Taylor asking that the five points to be adopted in the motion be split.

Councillor Paul Truscott, who proposed the changes six weeks ago, said it would not be a silver bullet, but the council needed to do everything possible to stimulate Maryborough's economy.

The council voted on the Camping Options Strategy at Wednesday's meeting. Brejeq

Overcrowded Maryborough prison is bursting at the seams

SAFETY concerns of correctional officers at the Maryborough Correctional Centre is escalating, with the current inmate numbers at bursting point.

Increased stress levels, a bigger workload and longer hours are the daily reality for these employees.

And of course, there is the constant threat of violence.

The Fraser Coast facility is now more than 20% over capacity in its prisoner numbers.

SAFETY CONCERNS: The Maryborough Correctional Centre has hit a new level of overcrowding, now sitting at 20% over capacity, and there is a worry of what it means for prison guards. Robyne Cuerel

$200m Prescare hub set to create 450 jobs in Maryborough

THE approved PresCare health hub is expected to create about 450 jobs for Maryborough and the surrounding region.

At Wednesday's ordinary meeting, Fraser Coast councillors unanimously voted in favour of PresCare's development permit.

Innovation and aviation portfolio councillor Paul Truscott said the new project would be worth between $150 and $200 million.

Six-year-old boy bitten by a dingo on Fraser Island

A SIX-year-old boy has been released from hospital after he suffered severe lacerations to his buttocks on Monday.

The dingo's teeth penetrated 5cm into the boy's buttocks during the incident at Waddy Point. The boy was on school holidays at the time.

