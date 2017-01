A BLACK push bike was stolen from the tray of a Holden Commodore ute in Urangan.

Police say the bike was stolen between 3pm and January 8 and 9am on January 9.

The incident was reported to police on Monday.

The bike which is valued at $800, was stolen from a covered tray of the ute which was partked on Bayrise Drive.

It is black in colour, brown seat and handle grips.

If you have any information that may help police with their investigations call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.