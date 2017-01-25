Bikini car wash in Maryborough for Australia Day

Australia Day at the Old Sydney Hotel - Jessica Mangham and her workmates will be raising money for the Children's Hospital Foundation. Donned in a bikini, they will wash your car, bike or dog for $10.00. Valerie Horton

IF YOU have a dirty car, motorbike or dog that needs a washing - Australia Day is a perfect chance to cross off that item from your to-do list in-between festivities.

Not only will you get your vehicle or canine clean, but you'll also help raise money for the the Children's Hospital and Research Centre Foundation.

The girls from the Old Sydney Hotel in Maryborough are taking out their sponges and buckets, and hosting a bikini car wash.

One of the girls that will be getting her hands dirty is Jessica Mangham.

The Old Sydney Hotel duty manager says she hopes the event will raise $2000.

"It's all a bit of fun and is all in a good spirit," she said.

"The whole goal is to just help sick kids as much as we can."

The cost to have a vehicle or canine washed is $10 each.

"It doesn't necessarily mean we'll need 200 cars, but last time I did a similar event, so many people donated which helped in the fundraising," Ms Mangham said.

"We want to have a bit of fun with the customers and are more than happy posing for photos."

Alongside Jessica will be girls Kirra and Sharney.

The car wash will be on from 3-5pm.

Venue manager Ali Clenton said there would be plenty of events on at the hotel throughout today.

"From 12-2pm, we have a family event complete with fun activities like face painting, crafts and a thong- tossing contest," she said.

"At 3pm, we have a Vegemite licking contest." The Old Sydney Hotel is on the corner of Ellena and Richmond Sts in Maryborough.