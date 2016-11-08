Bing a carer has its downfalls, bu help is available

John, Janice and Robyn Frescuras died in their Booral home last week in a shooting. The stressful situation they were in prior to their deaths, has been speculated to have caused the tragic event.

VALERIE Barrett has been a carer for her disabled child for 29 years.



Her son Scott has down syndrome.



The Maryborough resident has empathised with the situation that the victims of the triple shooting in Booral could have found themselves in, prior to the tragic event.



John and Janice Frescura both suffered from chronic illnesses while their daughter Robyn was disabled.



The shooting happened last week.



"I don't suffer from depression, but there are times that I have been hopeless and helpless," Ms Barrett related.



"I've had a few times when I've had nobody to turn to, so I would call Lifeline just so I can talk with someone.



Ms Barrett has talked to someone who knew the Booral family.



"From hearing about them, I could imagine what they would have been going through," she said.



Ms Barrett said she definitely felt that the Government has let her down during her journey as a carer. When Scott was born, Ms Barrett was advised to give him away.



"I didn't see the down syndrome, it didn't matter; he was my child.



"Scott is very intelligent boy and has great conversations," she said.



"He has been a blessing."



Now aged 72, at one point in Ms Barrett's life, she was homeless. "I had cancer, and was homeless for a year and seven months," she said.



"I stayed happy to keep Scott happy.



"There really needs to be more resources for the homeless on the Fraser Coast."



She also has another son, and has raised them both as a soul parent. Ms Barrett also loves to do voluntary work such as Meals on Wheels.



"Because I didn't get support, I like to go out and help others so they don't feel the same," she said.



If you are experiencing difficulties, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.



Carer support is available, says Carers Queensland team leader

Team leader for Carers Queensland Wide Bay Cheryl Nash said following the horrific incident, it was important to highlight the carer support services available in the region.

She said carers often faced many stresses.

"The financial stresses, the ongoing 24-hour stresses, difficulty getting respite; we recommend all of our carers get regular respite and take that break," Ms Nash said.

"Because the moment they fall down, they all fall down and it would seem that this is what can occur when people don't get help."

While Ms Nash said she did not know the exact circumstances of the shooting, but said in general, carers facing their own illnesses sometimes worried about what might happen after they died.

"I heard some rumours where one of the parents had a terminal illness; now that can always impact on people and leave them thinking 'how will they cope?' 'What remains of the family afterwards?" she said.

"I don't know what those circumstances were, I'm just sad that the gentleman felt that he had no other way, and that he had the means to do this, I'm just sad that he didn't reach out to us."

Ms Nash said Carers Queensland Wide Bay, based in Hervey Bay, offered counselling, support group networks and financial assistance, and could point carers in other directions for other types of help if needed.

She said it was important for all carers to take care of themselves too, which all too often was not the case.

"About 95% of carers will put the person they care for first; they're always taking that person to their appointments, but they forget to get their own medical checks," she said.

"We recently had a healthy wellbeing day for carers at the Boat Club as part of Carers Week and some of the things we looked at were getting enough sleep, taking time out to relax and revive yourself.

"Although this is not what carers do, they need to put themselves first, but obviously that's not who they are; they're caring for someone because they love them, they care for them because that's their nature."

Ms Nash said she did not know the exact circumstances of the Frescura family's situation, but encouraged all carers to seek support to prevent any similar tragedies.