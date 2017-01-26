35°
BMee Multisports expands development programs

Matthew McInerney
| 26th Jan 2017 5:51 PM
WORKING HARD: Lars Olsen and Jordan King lead one of BMee Multisport's training sessions.
WORKING HARD: Lars Olsen and Jordan King lead one of BMee Multisport's training sessions.

BMEE Multisports Club has expanded its junior athlete program to include a mix of high-intensity training sessions and several major competition.

BMee kicked off their junior development squad late last year, and have since expanded program from a few session here and there to a full development program.

Lars Olsen is the driving force behind the plan, which now caters to four different key age groups.

"We've added a few more tiers to the program this year which will be cementing the program in this town and the community for many years to come," Olsen said.

"We'll have minis, the four- to seven-year-olds, which is the base development, the development squads and through to competitive."

The youngest of the participants will focus on fun aspects of exercise while it establishes basic skills to complete duathlons.

The next group moves into the pool with the focus on comfortability in the water.

The development squads will feature two strains.

The main difference between the development and competitive squads is one training session per week, as well as the end goal. Both squads will aim for triathlons at Hervey Bay, Caloundra, and other major events in Queensland, though the competitive squad are those who wish to compete at state and national championships.

"For them, knowing and targeting specific events so they can be selected for those future spots in nationals," Olsen said.

"There's a much more specific focus on speed and transition times."

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  bmee multisport fcsport triathlon

