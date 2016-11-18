Border Force makes major drug arrest off Hervey Bay

Three men were refused bail after a major drug bust off Hervey Bay which was one of two interceptions made by the Australian Border Force and ABFâ€™s Maritime Border Command.

THREE men were refused bail at Sydney Central Local Court after they were arrested off the Hervey Bay coast as part of a $54 liquid methamphetamine bust.

A large-scale joint Australian Federal Police and China National Narcotics Control Commission operation started earlier this month following intelligence generated by the joint Australian - Chinese law enforcement partnership known as Taskforce Blaze.

HMAS Newcastle intercepted a fishing vessel off Hervey Bay on Sunday morning.

The three-member crew - a 23-year-old, a 51-year-old, and a 56-year-old from China - were detained and transferred to HMAS Newcastle, then conveyed to Sydney.

The trio were arrested by the AFP and faced court earlier this week charged with aiding and abetting the importation of a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug.

Bail was refused for all three crew members.

The bust was one of two interceptions made by the Australian Border Force with support of the ABF's Maritime Border Command.

The agencies were acted on intelligence which identified a vessel of interest off the coast of NSW earlier last week.

The vessel was monitored by the Australian Border Force (ABF) with the support of the ABF's Maritime Border Command (MBC) -a multi-agency task force responsible for leading Australia's civil maritime security operations

The first, at Palm Beach, New South Wales, resulted in the arrest of five men and the discovery of about 90 litres of a substance believed to be liquid methamphetamine.

A seizure of this amount has an estimated street value of $54 million.

All five men - a 47-year-old, a 49-year-old, and a 58-year-old from China, a 29-year-old from New Zealand and a 56-year-old from Taiwan - were refused bail at Sydney's Central Local Court last Friday.