Boutique gifts at bargain tags

Janet Revill with some of the stock from her former shop, Janet's Arts and Books.

IF YOU are looking for a quirky gift for Christmas, you will find a great bargain at the Auction of Boutique Gifts and Art this Sunday.

Bouganvillia Dell Nursery will host the auction for Janet Revill of Janet's Arts and Books at the nursery.

Janet closed her book store after 10 years of selling books, arts, crafts, tea, coffee and treats and more.

She had a half price sale but said there was still a lot of remaining stock.

"People can come grab a Christmas bargain,” Janet said. "It is a fantastic opportunity to get some different and unusual gifts, DVDs, CDs and jewellery.

"Items will start from as little as 50 cents and there will be a reserve on bigger items like statues.”

Bouganvillia Dell Nursery also shut its door earlier in the year after 40 years.

Christine said it was some old friends helping out.

"We wanted to help Janet and give her a hand, just like how people have helped us,” she said. "There is still a lot of stock left from Janet's closing down sale - beautiful paintings, a variety of books and music.

"So if you want a Christmas bargain come down and support Janet.

"We will also put on some coffee, cold drinks and sandwiches.”