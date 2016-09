MARYBOROUGH's No.2 Oval proved to be a bowlers' paradise as 36 wickets fell in the first A-grade.

Bushrangers and Brothers Shamrocks took 18 wickets each chasing outright victory in the competition's return to two-day format.

Four bowlers - two from each side - ended the match with five wickets.

Brothers pair Dale Shonhan and Ged Donnelly led the charge in their second innings, Bushranger Brent Meldrum took four scalps in the first innings and Jesse Riley took three scalps in the second innings.