BOXING DAY: Fantastic bargains and where to find them

Hervey Bay Harvey Norman franchisees Dan Heydon and James Blum are ready for the Boxing Day Sales.

TODAY promises to one of the biggest sales of the year for many of Fraser Coast's retailers, including Harvey Norman.

In anticipation of the big rush, all of the store's staff will on duty - every 41 of them.

IT franchisee Dan Heydon said judging by history, it is going to be a cracker days and is anticipated to be the busiest Boxing Day so far.

"About a third of our sales for the month of December come from Boxing Day," he said.

"We get thousands of people coming in.

"Many are here before the 8.30am opening, and stand outside looking through the window.

"That's why we used to call it door buster deals."

But it's not just the stores that will reap in the benefits.

"The deals are the best people will get all year," Mr Heydon said.

"Many of our items are up to 50% off."

Electrical franchisee James Blum said larger purchases seem to be on many shopper's Boxing Day lists.

"A lot are after big-ticket items, like fridges," he said.

"Many wait until Boxing Day to make those purchases."

Over on the technology side, modern gadgets such as action cameras, drones and smart watches are predicted to be the hot sellers.

BOXING DAY TIPS FROM DAN AND JAMES:

- Stay calm, you won't miss out on a deal and a staff member will get to you

- Have in mind what you are going shopping for

- Allow time for the extra customers

Hervey Bay resident Julie Cascianelli will be one of the first to walk through Stockland Hervey Bay Shopping Centre - an annual tradition for her. Annie Perets

Hervey Bay resident Julie Cascianelli will be one of thousands who will hit the shops today to grab some bargains in a bid to save some money. For her, it's an annual tradition and is all a bit of fun.

"Boxing Day is one of the most exciting times of the year," she said.

"I love the adrenalin of rushing in and trying to get the best bargains.

"I like to get there about 45 minutes to an hour early, and just have a chat to people waiting and it's just fun."

Christmas lights and clothes are top of her shopping list.

"I love heading to Target and Kmart especially," she said.

HERE IS YOUR GUIDE TO BOXING DAY SHOPPING ON THE FRASER COAST

Stockland Shopping Centre

Major retailers to open 8.30am, most speciality shops open at about 10am.

Boxing Day sales at stores including Kmart, Target, Harris Scarf, EB Games, Spotlight, Sanity, Cotton On Body and Novo Shoes.

Station Square Shopping Centre

Major retailers like Big W open from 8.30am, speciality shops open from 10am.

Stores with Boxing Day sales include Big W, Best & Less, Sportspower, EB Games, Sanity, and the Reject Shop.

Pialba Place

Major retailers to open 8.30am, most speciality shops open from 10am.

Stores with Boxing Day sales include Big W, Go Girl, Millers.

Eli Waters Shopping Centre

Stores with Boxing Day sales include Harvey Norman,

Stores not in shopping centres having Boxing Day sales include:

Harvey Norman Hervey Bay: open from 8.30am.

Forty Winks Hervey Bay: open from 10am.

JB Hi-Fi Hervey Bay: open from 8am.

The Good Guys Hervey Bay: open from 8am.

Many stores that are not having Boxing Day sales still have extensive discounts at the moment, particularly on Christmas items.