The boy was taken to Hervey Bay hospital in a stable condition.

A BOY has been airlifted off Fraser Island after hitting his head in a pool accident.

The 7-year-old boy was reportedly in a swimming pool yesterday when he sustained head injuries.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter last night flew to the scene.

The helicopter flew the boy from Fraser Island to Hervey Bay Hospital for treatment.

He was in a stable condition.