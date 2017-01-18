Brad, Will and Laikyn Jung to play for Wallaroos

Brothers Laikyn Jung, left, and Will Jung, right, will play alongside uncle Brad Jung, centre, at Wallaroos this Bundaberg Rugby League season.

COULD this be the year the Jungs finally play A-grade together?

Brad and cousins Will and Laikyn have tried to play in a top-flight side together for the last few seasons.

All three had signed for Hervey Bay Seagulls for the 2016 season with the intention of playing A-grade, but Laikyn's shoulder injury and subsequent return to Wallaroos put a halt to those plans.

The trio are prepared to try again, except this time they will wear their home blue-and-white jerseys.

The Jung name is synonymous with Wallaroos, and as 36-year-old Brad reaches the end of his career it could be one of the last chances they have to play in the same side.

"It's good, I've been looking forward to it the last two years but it never went to plan,” Brad said.

"It's back where it started for me so I'm looking for it.

"Laikyn is at the stage where he can play A-grade now so to play with both of them is the ultimate.”

For 22-year-old prop Will it is a return to club of which the roster is brimming with family and close friends.

"Especially at the old club, it's an unreal feeling,” Will said.

"There's a whole new vibe, a whole new feeling compared to any other year.

"We've gotta go out with a bang, so we have to knuckle down with the hard preseason and the glory days will come.

"Last year was a good experience but that was last year. My focus is this year.”

Laikyn has battled constant shoulder injuries, but gymwork and a change to his tackling technique should mean he gets more time on the field this season.

The 18-year-old prop played his first few A-grade games last season, and will be an important impact player in Peter Waters' side.

"It's massive difference for the boys, everyone's hyped up for it,” Laikyn said.

"There's a lot of hype between the guys and gives us a bit more to play for.”

Brad's storied career, in which he has won premierships with both Wallaroos and Hervey Bay, could come to an end this season.

Age and a slowed recovery time has slowly caught up to the front-rower/lock.

He said he hoped the trio could take Wallaroos to the grand final, but there most likely will not be a second chance.

"The legs are getting old, and I reckon this will be it,” Brad said.

"It's good, it will be (my last season) for sure. I can't play forever - the body doesn't heal like it used to.

"My back last year and only played five games of A-grade I think. Bit of strength, a few weights and took a bit of time off and she's all good now.”