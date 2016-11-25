29°
News

Brandis comment 'knife in the back': letter

25th Nov 2016 2:18 PM
When Attorney-General George Brandis said the Queensland LNP was "very, very mediocre”, it inflamed this writer's passions.
When Attorney-General George Brandis said the Queensland LNP was "very, very mediocre”, it inflamed this writer's passions. MICK TSIKAS

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TALK about stabbing someone in the back, Mr Brandis!

Queensland's LNP is on the same team as the Federal Coalition, you'd be well-advised to remember!

What game were you playing when you said your conservative Queensland colleagues were "very, very mediocre"? Be very aware of "Big Brother” watching your every move!

The damage your comments have done is irreparable, in the broader scheme of things! Voters have long memories!

Words have a way of coming back to bite!

There is a price to pay for disloyalty and betrayal.

Building one another up is called for, especially in a very fragile and delicate political landscape in Queensland, where we have an ineffective government run by amateurs and unions and you haven't helped.

We are sick and tired of the bickering and backbiting in our political circles, costing some genuine representatives their seats.

Leading by example is the expectation. Being a senior politician, we expect better and higher standards from you. You are the experienced role-models our country looks to. Pauline Hanson and Derryn Hinch are truthful, popular and supported by the disenchanted, tired of the status quo and old boys' club politics have become.

It is stale and ineffective governance and the majority have grown weary of political antics, insincerity, opposition and the lack of ethics we see displayed in the media. Keep your negativity to yourself!

It is difficult enough convincing voters that you have our best interests at heart and are fit to govern.

Your reputation has been tainted by your vexatious comments about your Queensland colleagues!

United we stand; divided we fall. You have fallen from grace and like Humpty Dumpty all the king's subjects now have to repair the fallout.

E. ROWE,

Marcoola

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  federal coalition fraser coast letter to the editor queensland lnp

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

UPDATE: Search for fishing trawler off coast of Hervey Bay

UPDATE: Search for fishing trawler off coast of Hervey Bay

UPDATE 1PM: Marine Rescue Hervey Bay and Marine Rescue Bundaberg have been issuing messages via marine radio to help out with the search for a missing trawler.

Vandals strike school with bizarre and explicit graffiti

Random words were spray painted on classrooms.

New waterslides may mean loss of vegetation

Slater Roberts and Rhylie Finn are regulars at WetSide Water Park, and are looking forward to the new waterslides.

Two new waterslides are coming to the Wetside Water Park.

Brandis comment 'knife in the back': letter

When Attorney-General George Brandis said the Queensland LNP was "very, very mediocre”, it inflamed this writer's passions.

Talk about stabbing someone in the back, Mr Brandis!

Local Partners

New health clinic officially opens on the Fraser Coast

Galangoor Duwalami Primary Healthcare Service in Maryborough was a project five years in the making.

Your chance to say thank you to organ donors tomorrow

Jaydon Fuller is one of many residents on the Fraser Coast, whose life was saved thanks to an organ donation. He received a liver shortly after birth. Pictured with his mother Colleen and Ian Rogers.

Only 1% of people who die are eligible to be organ donors.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Where to meet Santa on the Fraser Coast these holidays

Santa Claus is coming to the Fraser Coast. Four year old Jorja Dowman has been visiting Santa in the shopping centre since she was just six months old.

Don't miss your chance to tell him what's on your wishlist!

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Kelly Clarkson grateful she won't get pregnant again

Kelly Clarkson grateful she won't get pregnant again

Kelly Clarkson is "super thankful" she won't be having any more children after both she and husband Brandon Blackstock took measures to get sterilised.

Kanye West to remain in hospital over Thanksgiving

Kanye West will reportedly remain in hospital for several more days

Hamish and Andy ready to rock Rankins Springs

Hamish and Andy

Hamish and Andy to perform at Rankins Springs pub re-opening

Bindi Irwin wants to be a mum? Woman's Day thinks so

Bindi Irwin

“She’s got her whole life in front of her"

New TV Wizard of Oz is not what you're expecting

Adria Arjona leads Emerald City as the iconic Dorothy Gale

The trailer for a new adaptation of The Wizard of Oz will shock

Adele fans hit by scalpers as 3 more shows sell out

Adele captivated Kiwi fans by selling out three shows in one day

Fanning starts a new dawn after his ARIA win

Bernard Fanning is officially an ARIA winner.

Bernard Fanning starts recording sessions for his new album

DECEASED ESTATE

6 Bayrise Drive, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

Set on a huge 1383m2 allotment with welcoming established trees, manicured lawns and colourful gardens, this neat and tidy three bedroom, two bathroom home...

FOR THE PRICE ORIENTED BUYER

162 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 Submit an Offer

3 x bedrooms Single garage Side access to workshop/shed 619m2 block 2 Streets from beach

IMMACULATE HOME. UNBEATABLE LOCATION

8 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 3 Submit an Offer

Situated high on the hill in central Kawungan this immaculate brick and tile home is perfectly positioned to capture sea breezes with views across town to Fraser...

HUGE HOME ON DOUBLE BLOCK

53 Oleander, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 5 Forthcoming...

Opportunity knocks for the astute home owner or investor with this large family home on a double block. Coming onto the market for the first time boasting 4 large...

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 Submit an Offer

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

OWNER WANTS IT SOLD

6 Ungowa Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

Are you seeking a low maintenance GEM that's close and handy to everything in town? This incredible 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home, has just what you're after. Don't...

START HERE

1 Figbird Close, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 Submit an Offer

Amazing location, adjacent to the 4th tee this prime location has a large 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Lifestyle and location this home won't last long on the market...

STYLE QUALITY VALUE

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Forthcoming...

THIS ONE OWNER HOME REPRESENTS, STYLE QUALITY VALUE ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A HOME THAT HAS, andbull; 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS? andbull; 2 LOUNGING AREAS...

Owners committed to sell

11 Carolyn Street, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 1 4 Forthcoming...

What a find this home is. It provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal living. This is a contemporary low set house on an 800m2 block close...

Location Meets Luxury

5 Belmoreana Court, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 5 2 4 Forthcoming...

Prestigious Suburb of Dundowran Beach Bespoke in design and with opulence in abundance, this large home is an architectural statement that is uncompromising in...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!