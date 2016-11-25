Brandis comment 'knife in the back': letter

When Attorney-General George Brandis said the Queensland LNP was "very, very mediocre”, it inflamed this writer's passions.

TALK about stabbing someone in the back, Mr Brandis!

Queensland's LNP is on the same team as the Federal Coalition, you'd be well-advised to remember!

What game were you playing when you said your conservative Queensland colleagues were "very, very mediocre"? Be very aware of "Big Brother” watching your every move!

The damage your comments have done is irreparable, in the broader scheme of things! Voters have long memories!

Words have a way of coming back to bite!

There is a price to pay for disloyalty and betrayal.

Building one another up is called for, especially in a very fragile and delicate political landscape in Queensland, where we have an ineffective government run by amateurs and unions and you haven't helped.

We are sick and tired of the bickering and backbiting in our political circles, costing some genuine representatives their seats.

Leading by example is the expectation. Being a senior politician, we expect better and higher standards from you. You are the experienced role-models our country looks to. Pauline Hanson and Derryn Hinch are truthful, popular and supported by the disenchanted, tired of the status quo and old boys' club politics have become.

It is stale and ineffective governance and the majority have grown weary of political antics, insincerity, opposition and the lack of ethics we see displayed in the media. Keep your negativity to yourself!

It is difficult enough convincing voters that you have our best interests at heart and are fit to govern.

Your reputation has been tainted by your vexatious comments about your Queensland colleagues!

United we stand; divided we fall. You have fallen from grace and like Humpty Dumpty all the king's subjects now have to repair the fallout.

E. ROWE,

Marcoola