Brass band ready for annual event on weekend

MARYBOROUGH'S Excelsior City Brass Band is set to showcase its talent this Sunday.

The annual Power Brass Showcase is set to be a hit with both young and old.

The 103-year-old band will be performing the classics that made them a stand-out at the Maryborough Eisteddfod, as well as some old and new songs, band member Brett Davis said.

"It's an annual concert that we do,” Mr Davis said.

He said the low brass ensemble would also be performing.

"It's an opportunity to showcase Maryborough's talent.”

The event will be held at the Excelsior Band Hall in Queens Park.

Doors will open at 1pm for a 1.30pm start.

Tickets will be $10 each and there will be raffles and lucky door prizes to be won as well.

For more information, see www.facebook.com/xlcrband