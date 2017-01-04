Brave battler Teddy has 'gained his wings'

NO MORE ABUSE: Teddy, the beloved golden retriever, was put down yesterday due to untreatable health problems.

TEDDY experienced his final moments with us surrounded by those who love him.

He crossed over the Rainbow Bridge at noon yesterday (January 3).

Abused and neglected for most of his life, he was surrendered to Golden Paws Rescue Inc 23 days ago.

Though the rescue team did its best to improve Teddy's health and wellbeing, there was nothing they could do to reverse the damage to his health that was done over the years.

Among his health problems was an aggressive cancer and severe dental issues.

But before Teddy went, the team decided to give him the best time of his life and show him the meaning of love.

This included a birthday party to acknowledge him turning 13 complete with party hats, a cake and dog friends.

On his last day, Teddy started off by meeting up with some of his best friends - dogs Mr Benny and Candy.

They hung out together at the back of a porch.

He then met with his other friend Oscar, and they spent some time together in an air-conditioned house.

After plenty of rest, he then went to the beach in the afternoon and walked through the shallow parts of the water.

Tributes have poured in online for the gentle soul, with many expressing that they could not control their tears.

"I've been following this story, and crying and sobbing," Natalie Weir wrote on Facebook.

"It's such a wonderful thing Golden Paws Rescue Inc have done for this darling fur baby."

Allison Probert also congratulated the not-for-profit organisation for giving Teddy some amazing experiences.

"Fly free sweet Ted," Allison wrote.

"Thank you to the wonderful people that made his final days something to smile about."

A vet visited Teddy at his home, to make sure he was comfortable.

Teddy's ashes will remain on the Fraser Coast.