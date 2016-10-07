Bravery award for girl who crawled into wreck to save sister

A MARYBOROUGH girl has become one of the youngest people in Queensland to be honoured with a bravery award.



Jade-Elle Brown, now 11, was just eight years old when she crawled through the crushed remains of mother's car to help pull one of her twin sisters to safety.



Her grandfather had been driving the ute the family was travelling in when a four-wheel drive motorhome crossed to the wrong side of the road at Torbanlea, causing a horrific crash and crushing the ute under its weight.



With her grandfather and twin sisters injured, Jade-Elle sprung into action, crawling across the back seat to assist her six-year-old sisters, one of whom was severely injured and was later airlifted to Brisbane.



"We went to visit the farm where my pop used to live," Jade-Elle said.



She said they had stopped at a donut shop after visiting the farm and they were eating in the backseat when all of a sudden, the motorhome was coming toward them.



This week she brought the medals she had received from Australia's Governor-General Peter Cosgrove - and the official Commendation for Brave Conduct - to show and tell to show her classmates.



When asked what her classmates thought of her award, Jade-Elle just smiled and said "pretty cool".



"I did show and tell and I showed most of my teachers," she said.



Jade-Elle also received letters from the Queen, the Fraser Coast Regional Council and other dignitaries.



Jade-Elle's mum Justine described her daughter's actions as incredibly brave.



She said she was extremely proud of her daughter and how she had handled the situation.



Now school captain at Parke State School, Jade-Elle is continuing to achieve great things.



About 15 passers-by helped the family in the aftermath of the crash.



Simon Smith, of Torbanlea witnessed the crash and spoke to the Chronicle at the time.



"We got out and ran straight over to it," Mr Smith said.

