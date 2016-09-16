Brazen thieves snatch motorbike from near front door of home

A MOTORBIKE has been stolen from the front of a house in Maryborough.

The bike was snatched late Wednesday evening and police need your help to find it.

Between 11pm and 12pm on September 14, criminals took the motorcycle which was near the front door.

CRIME ON FRASER COAST

ICE: 12 year olds using meth on the Fraser Coast

FREAKY ENCOUNTER: This is why you need to call police...

Teen's car impounded after burnout and fishtailing in Bay

The bike was a white Honda CR450.

Anyone with information that may help police investigations is being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police are urging the public to keep an eye out on social media and to report to police if the bike is seen for sale online.