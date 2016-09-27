Six-year-old bitten on buttocks by dingo

A SIX-year old child was severely bitten by a dingo on his buttocks, on Fraser Island today.

The dingo's teeth penetrated 5cm into the boy's buttocks, at about 2.25pm today near Waddy Point.

Fraser Island paramedics attended at the scene, and the boy was then transported to a doctor on the island for further assessment and treatment.

A QAS spokesperson described his injury as a significant laceration.

The Department of Environment and Heritage Protection has been made aware of the incident, and will undergo an investigation.