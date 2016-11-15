29°
BREAKING: Commercial sewerage system announced for Howard

Eliza Wheeler
| 15th Nov 2016 12:16 PM

THE Fraser Coast town of Howard has been promised a $6.7 million sewerage treatment plant by the State and Local Governments.

After traces of human faeces were found in Maria Creek in 2015, concerned residents pushed for a town sewerage system, to prevent the misuse of septic systems in the area.

The released plans were part of a $5.2 million funding announcement by the State Government on Tuesday.

State Development Minister and Minister for Natural Resources and Mines Dr Anthony Lynham said the projects, in partnership with the Fraser Coast Regional Council, would support more than 30 jobs and generate new business opportunities in Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

"Regional infrastructure projects are an important part of keeping the economy ticking over and keeping our regional communities strong," he said.

"Our $375 million Building our Regions program is pumping funds into regional communities across the state and supporting more than 600 jobs in 51 projects funded in this latest second round.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders welcomed today's announcement.

"These infrastructure projects not only generate jobs but are also integral to maintaining liveability as our community grows," he said.

"Investing in our tourism infrastructure will provide a boost for our region and it's great to see the Palaszczuk Government partnering with the Fraser Coast Regional Council to deliver these much-needed projects," Mr Saunders said.

Howard resident Rob Catford said the promised funding for a sewerage treatment pond was "a step in the right direction" for the town, but more needed to be done.

"We need a lot of infrastructure out here, drains and all that," Mr Catford said.

"If we got an eighth of the funding Hervey Bay gets, this town would be perfect."

Topics:  howard sewerage state government treatment plant

