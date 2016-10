Police are investigating after a bone was found at Scarness.

POLICE are investigating after a bone was found during an excavation at Scarness.

The discovery was made about 10.30am on Tuesday.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Media said a photograph had been taken of the bone.

He said the investigation was in the very early stages and it was unclear whether the bone was human or not.

The spokesman said the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection had been consulted.