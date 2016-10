The scene of the crash in Ferry St, Maryborough.

TRAFFIC has slowed at the scene of a crash in Ferry St Maryborough, near the intersection of Alvie St.

Police and ambulance crews are at the scene and it's believed there have been injuries.

It is unknown how many vehicles are involved.

Traffic cones have been placed around several cars at the scene and traffic is moving slowly to avoid the crash site.

The crash happened just before 2pm on Tuesday.

More to come.